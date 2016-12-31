El Centro Comercial realizó Sorteo de Fin de Año Reviewed by Momizat on . Como todos los años, integrantes del Concejo del Centro Comercial, Industrial y de la Propiedad de Brinkmann, llevaron a cabo el tradicional sorteo de fin de añ Como todos los años, integrantes del Concejo del Centro Comercial, Industrial y de la Propiedad de Brinkmann, llevaron a cabo el tradicional sorteo de fin de añ Rating: 0
El Centro Comercial realizó Sorteo de Fin de Año

Como todos los años, integrantes del Concejo del Centro Comercial, Industrial y de la Propiedad de Brinkmann, llevaron a cabo el tradicional sorteo de fin de año.

El correspondiente sorteo estuvo a cargo de Elidio Malano Presidente de la entidad y el Sr. Néstor Dalmazzo, ante las cámaras de Universal Televisión.

Cada comercio adherido otorgaba un bono con motivo de una compra, con la posibilidad de obtener importantes premios.

Listado

1º PREMIO; 1 TV LED 32”   —Srta.  Jorgelina BURGENER…Nº 004426

2º PREMIO; 1 BICICLETA PLAYERA ROD.26  —Sr. Luis VEGA…Nº 00958

3º PREMIO; 1 HORNO MICROONDAS 20 LTS -Sr. Juan Carlos STELCALDO.Nº001884

4º PREMIO; 1 CAFETERA ELÉCTRICA  —Sr. Walter CEDEÑO…Nº 00380

5º PREMIO; 1 PAVA ELÉCTRICA  —Sr. Armando CORDOBA…Nº00911

6º PREMIO; 1 TOSTADORA ELÉCTRICA  — Srta. Miriam FRESIA…Nº 00810

 

COMERCIO ADJUDICADO CON EL 1º PREMIO;—  LA ECONOMIA SPORT!!!!!ACREEDOR DE UNA ORDEN DE COMPRA POR $1.000.-

 

