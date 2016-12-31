El Centro Comercial realizó Sorteo de Fin de Año
Como todos los años, integrantes del Concejo del Centro Comercial, Industrial y de la Propiedad de Brinkmann, llevaron a cabo el tradicional sorteo de fin de año.
El correspondiente sorteo estuvo a cargo de Elidio Malano Presidente de la entidad y el Sr. Néstor Dalmazzo, ante las cámaras de Universal Televisión.
Cada comercio adherido otorgaba un bono con motivo de una compra, con la posibilidad de obtener importantes premios.
Listado
1º PREMIO; 1 TV LED 32” —Srta. Jorgelina BURGENER…Nº 004426
2º PREMIO; 1 BICICLETA PLAYERA ROD.26 —Sr. Luis VEGA…Nº 00958
3º PREMIO; 1 HORNO MICROONDAS 20 LTS -Sr. Juan Carlos STELCALDO.Nº001884
4º PREMIO; 1 CAFETERA ELÉCTRICA —Sr. Walter CEDEÑO…Nº 00380
5º PREMIO; 1 PAVA ELÉCTRICA —Sr. Armando CORDOBA…Nº00911
6º PREMIO; 1 TOSTADORA ELÉCTRICA — Srta. Miriam FRESIA…Nº 00810
COMERCIO ADJUDICADO CON EL 1º PREMIO;— LA ECONOMIA SPORT!!!!!ACREEDOR DE UNA ORDEN DE COMPRA POR $1.000.-