Estos son los videos más vistos en YouTube en 2018

El YouTube Rewind 2018 reúne lo más grande de la música, tendencias, memes y personajes
Este es el “top ten” de Trending Videos
1. To Our Daughter
2. Real Life Trick Shots 2 | Dude Perfect
3. We broke up
4. Walmart yodeling kid
5. Do You Hear “Yanny” or “Laurel”? (solved with science)
6. Portugal v Spain – 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ – Match 3
7. Build Swimming Pool Around Underground House
8. Cobra Kai Ep 1 – “Ace Degenerate” – The Karate Kid Saga Continues
9. Behan Bhai Ki School Life – Amit Bhadana
10. Nguoi Trong Giang Ho Phan 6 | Lam Chan Khang | Full 4K | Truyen Nhan Quan Nhi Ca | Phim Ca Nhac 2018