Basquet Interasociativo: Programaron 10º Fecha

La Asociación Morterense dio a conocer el cronograma de partidos en categorías formativas y primera división. A pesar de la disputa del Provincial Femenino U13, la 10º fecha se desdobla en varias jornadas.
Programación
|Jueves 11/10/2018
|ASOCIACION “EL CEIBO”
|Vs.
|CLUB ATLETICO Y CULT. SAN JORGE
|U-15 y U-19
|A partir de las 20:00 Hs.
|10ma. Fecha
|TIRO FED. Y DEP. MORTEROS
|Vs.
|CLUB “EL TALA”
|U-17 y 1ra. División
|20:00 Hs. – 22:00 Hs.
|10ma. Fecha
|Viernes 12/10/2018
|CLUB ATLETICO SAN ISIDRO
|CLUB ALMAFUERTE LAS VARILLAS
|U-15 y 1ra. División
|20:00 Hs. – 22:00 Hs.
|10ma. Fecha
|ASOCIACION “EL CEIBO”
|CLUB ATLETICO Y CULT. SAN JORGE
|U-17 y 1ra. División
|20:00 Hs. – 22:00 Hs.
|10ma. Fecha
|Sabado 13/10/2018
|NUEVE DE JULIO O. DE FREYRE
|Vs.
|ASOC. DEPORTIVA NUEVE DE JULIO
|U-15 y U-19
|A partir de las 15:00 Hs.
|10ma. Fecha
|TIRO FED. Y DEP. MORTEROS
|Vs.
|CLUB “EL TALA”
|U-15 y U-19
|A partir de las 15:00 Hs.
|10ma. Fecha
|CENTRO SOC. Y DEP. BRINKMANN
|Vs.
|PORTEÑA ASOC. CULT. Y DEPORTIVA
|U-17 – U15 y U-19
|A partir de las 11:30 Hs.
|10ma. Fecha
|SOC. SPORTIVA DEVOTO
|Vs.
|CLUB DEP. Y CULTURAL ARROYITO
|U-15 y U-19
|A partir de las 15:00 Hs.
|10ma. Fecha
|Domingo 14/10/2018
|NUEVE DE JULIO O. DE FREYRE
|Vs.
|ASOC. DEPORTIVA NUEVE DE JULIO
|U-17 y 1ra. División
|18:30 Hs. – 20:30 Hs.
|10ma. Fecha
|CENTRO SOC. Y DEP. BRINKMANN
|Vs.
|PORTEÑA ASOC. CULT. Y DEPORTIVA
|1ra. División
|21:00 Hs.
|10ma. Fecha
|Lunes 15/10/2018
|CLUB ALMAFUERTE LAS VARILLAS
|Vs.
|CLUB DEP. Y CULTURAL ARROYITO
|U-17 y 1ra. División
|18:00 Hs. – 20:00 Hs.
|9na. Fecha
|Martes 16/10/2018
|CLUB ALMAFUERTE LAS VARILLAS
|Vs.
|CLUB DEP. Y CULTURAL ARROYITO
|U-15 y U-19
|A partir de las 20:00 Hs.
|9na. Fecha
|CLUB ATLETICO Y CULT. SAN JORGE
|Vs.
|NUEVE DE JULIO O. DE FREYRE
|1ra. División
|21:30 Hs.
|9na Fecha – 20,03″ restante de juego
|Miercoles 17/10/2018
|CLUB ALMAFUERTE LAS VARILLAS
|Vs.
|CLUB ATLETICO SAN ISIDRO
|U-17 y U-19
|A partir de las 20:00 Hs.
|10ma. Fecha
|CLUB DEP. Y CULTURAL ARROYITO
|Vs.
|NUEVE DE JULIO O. DE FREYRE
|U-15 y U-19
|A partir de las 20:00 Hs.
|2da. Fecha
|POSTERGADO
|SOC. SPORTIVA DEVOTO
|Vs.
|CLUB DEP. Y CULTURAL ARROYITO
|U-17 y 1ra. División
|10ma. FECHA – FECHA A CONFIRMAR