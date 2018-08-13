Basquet U15: San Francisco y Villa María al Final Four

Las selecciones de San Francisco y Villa María se clasificaron para el Final Four del Campeonato Provincial de la categoría U15 masculina, al ganar sus respectivos grupos clasificatorios en las ciudades de Arroyito y Río Cuarto, respectivamente.
San Francisco y Villa María jugará el Final Four junto con las selecciones de Córdoba y Sudeste, que ocuparon las dos primeras posiciones en la edición 2017 y, por ello, tenían su plaza asegurada. El cuadrangular final se desarrollará del 24 al 26 de agosto, en sede a definir.
SEDE RÍO CUARTO
VIERNES 10
🏀 Villa María 83 – Oliva 77
🏀 Río Cuarto 89 – Morteros 53
SÁBADO 11
🏀 Villa María 80 – Morteros 46
🏀 Río Cuarto 83 – Oliva 73
DOMINGO 12
🏀 Oliva 80 – Morteros 65
🏀 Río Cuarto 53 – Villa María 56
POSICIONES
|EQUIPOS
|PTS
|J
|G
|P
|TF
|TC
|DIF
|Villa María
|6
|3
|3
|0
|219
|176
|43
|Río Cuarto
|5
|3
|2
|1
|225
|182
|43
|Oliva
|4
|3
|1
|2
|230
|231
|-1
|Morteros
|3
|3
|0
|3
|164
|249
|-85
SEDE ARROYITO
VIERNES 10
🏀 Río Tercero 62 – Cruz del Eje 48
🏀 San Francisco 82 – Punilla 49
SÁBADO 11
🏀 Río Tercero 57 – Punilla 45
🏀 San Francisco 90 – Cruz del Eje 49
DOMINGO 12
🏀 Cruz del Eje 57 – Punilla 62
🏀 San Francisco 97 – Río Tercero 56
POSICIONES
|EQUIPOS
|PTS
|J
|G
|P
|TF
|TC
|DIF
|San Francisco
|6
|3
|3
|0
|269
|154
|115
|Río Tercero
|5
|3
|2
|1
|175
|190
|-15
|Punilla
|4
|3
|1
|2
|156
|196
|-40
|Cruz del Eje
|3
|3
|0
|3
|154
|214
|-60