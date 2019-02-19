Karting del Salado: 1º Fecha del Calendario en Humboldt. Brezzo fue 4º en Internacional

El KRS comenzó de gran manera su Campeonato 2019, lo hizo en el Kartódromo Mutual Club Juventud Unida de Humboldt, con muy buena concurrencia de público y 138 máquinas y pilotos de distintas localidades de Chaco, Córdoba y Santa Fé.
El cronograma se llevó a cabo en dos jornadas, como es habitual para poder realizar la intensa actividad en pista, ofreciendo a los pilotos la posibilidad de efectuar varios entrenamientos antes de clasificar.
Entre los representantes de Brinkmann fue de la partida Tomás Brezzo, quién terminó en el 4º lugar en la Categoría Internacional.
RESULTADOS 1ra. Fecha KRS 2019
PROMO SENIOR.
FINAL.–PROMO SENIOR.—FINAL.—– S
CIRCUITO CLUB JUVENTUD UNIDA HUMBOLDT.——— S 17/02/2019
—————————————————————————–
1 10 Cuffia, Hugo Rafaela 15 11;54,023
2 15 Caglieris, Cesar Cnel. Fraga 15 11;55,023 1,000
3 5 Lacombe, Alejandro Rafaela 15 12;12,111 18,088
4 31 Ulman, Miguel Angel Rafaela 15 12;14,819 20,796
5 433 Lacombe, Jose Rafaela 15 12;17,886 23,863
6 202 Vietto, RAul C.Marina 14 11;26,502 1 vuelta
RESULTADOS 1ra. Fecha KRS 2019
INTER.–
FINAL.–INTER.—INTER.–FINAL.—– R
CIRCUITO CLUB JUVENTUD UNIDA DE HUMBOLDT.——- R 17/02/2019
—————————————————————————–
1 2 Gorosito, Enzo Esperanza 9 6;34,689
2 17 Bossi, Juan Devoto 9 6;36,171 1,482
3 7 Quaglia, Matias Cda. de Gomez 9 6;36,571 1,882
4 23 Brezzo, Tomas Brinkmann 9 6;36,893 2,204
5 26 Mazzola, Paulino Las Petacas 9 6;42,524 7,835
6 11 Muller, Elias Miguel Humboldt 9 6;44,893 10,204
7 10 Degiorgio, Alexis C. Franck 9 6;45,847 11,158
8 28 Degiorgio, Michael Franck 9 6;46,203 11,514
9 1 Hetzer, Agustin San Francisco 9 6;48,767 14,078
10 65 Donna, Nahuel Franck 9 6;49,424 14,735
RESULTADOS 1ra. Fecha KRS 2019
4T MAYOR.
FINAL.–4T MAYOR.—FINAL.——- Q
CIRCUITO CLUB JUVENTUD UNIDA DE HUMBOLDT.——- Q 17/02/2019
—————————————————————————–
1 2 Bacci, Federico San Francisco 14 11;06,479
2 4 Gentile, Guillermo Rafaela 14 11;08,858 2,379
3 56 Sella, Cristian Rafaela 14 11;10,587 4,108
4 5 Vagliente, Mariano San Vicente 14 11;11,277 4,798
5 7 Odasso, Martin San C. Centro 14 11;15,727 9,248
6 6 Mondino, Sebastian Cnel. Fraga 14 11;18,717 12,238
7 24 Navarro, Joaquin Santa Fe 14 11;20,270 13,791
8 9 Zehnder, Rodrigo Esperanza 14 11;23,437 16,958
9 15 Panero, Lucas Ramona 14 11;23,493 17,014
10 1 Amherdt, Franco Franck 14 11;25,082 18,603
RESULTADOS 1ra. Fecha KRS 2019
INTER SENIOR
FINAL.–INTER SENIOR.—FINAL.——P
CIRCUITO CLUB JUVENTUD UNIDA DE HUMBOLDT.——- P 17/02/2019
—————————————————————————–
1 6 Bertero, Ricardo Luis Esperanza 15 11;24,181
2 5 Forzani, Roberto Esmeralda 15 11;27,595 3,414
3 38 Ferrario, German Rafaela 15 11;54,557 30,376
4 3 Gorosito, Fabian Esperanza 15 11;57,881 33,700
5 11 Lacombe, Alejandro Rafaela 15 12;16,897 52,716
RESULTADOS 1ra. Fecha KRS 2019
SUPER PROMO
FINAL.–SUPER PROMO.—FINAL.—— O
CIRCUITO CLUB JUVENTUD UNIDA DE HUMBOLDT.——-O 17/02/2019
—————————————————————————–
1 88 Comelli, Carlos Devoto 14 10;53,677
2 2 Rango, Sebastian Barrancas 14 10;54,642 0,965
3 25 Giecco, Gonzalo San Vicente 14 10;55,089 1,412
4 73 Gallego, Valentin Santo Tome 14 11;01,739 8,062
5 36 Beltramino, Gaston Devoto 14 11;04,214 10,537
6 19 Minetti, Ives Rafaela 14 11;06,486 12,809
7 13 Gil, Leonardo Jose Rafaela 14 11;07,486 13,809
8 12 Bork, Mauricio Rafaela 14 11;13,291 19,614
9 17 Fassi, Facundo Rafaela 14 11;13,592 19,915
10 14 Armando, Yamil Lucas Rafaela 14 11;27,501 33,824
RESULTADOS 1ra. Fecha KRS 2019
4T SENIOR
FINAL.–4T SENIOR.—-FINAL.——- N
CIRCUITO CLUB JUVENTUD UNIDA DE HUMBOLDT.——- N 17/02/2019
—————————————————————————–
1 15 Caglieris, Cesar Cnel. Fraga 15 11;58,579
2 8 Bertero, Ricardo Luis Esperanza 15 12;04,928 6,349
3 5 Boschetti, Alejandro Rafaela 15 12;09,649 11,070
4 46 Airaudo, Ariel Rafaela 15 12;10,741 12,162
5 26 Mussano, Pablo C. Pellegrini 15 12;11,055 12,476
6 42 Marcuzzi, Franco Esperanza 15 12;16,217 17,638
7 6 Vidal, Rodrigo Omar Rafaela 15 12;21,035 22,456
8 63 Meyer, Miguel Humboldt 15 12;26,610 28,031
9 48 Mossuz, Agustin Esperanza 15 12;32,779 34,200
10 37 Romero, Federico San J. Norte 14 12;07,443 1 vuelta
RESULTADOS 1ra. Fecha KRS 2019
4T JUNIOR
FINAL.–4T JUNIOR.—FINAL.——– M
CIRCUITO CLUB JUVENTUD UNIDA DE HUMBOLDT.——-M 17/02/2019
CRONONEA, RECONQUISTA, SANTA FE.- Long. Circ.: 920 mts.
—————————————————————————–
1 3 Perusini, Franco Franck 15 11;51,377
2 4 Ghirardotti, Agustin Morteros 15 11;57,454 6,077
3 12 Michelod, Santino Rafaela 15 12;05,211 13,834
4 54 Tocalli, Juan Las Rosas 15 12;06,353 14,976
5 203 Vilosio, Sebastian C.Marina 15 12;29,012 37,635
6 10 Romero, Gregorio Ignacio San J. Norte 15 12;31,266 39,889
7 123 Hetzer, Jose L San Francisco 15 12;47,837 56,460
8 9 Nicola, Agustin Gabriel Rafaela 13 12;10,997 2 vueltas
9 47 Ferrario, Thomas Rafaela 12 12;31,656 3 vueltas
RESULTADOS 1ra. Fecha KRS 2019
110cc ESCUELA
FINAL.–110cc ESCUELA.—FINAL.— L
CIRCUITO CLUB JUVENTUD UNIDA DE HUMBOLDT.——–L 17/02/2019
CRONONEA, RECONQUISTA, SANTA FE.- Long. Circ.: 920 mts.
—————————————————————————–
1 4 Sella, Bautista Rafaela 12 10;10,460
2 1 Raimondi, Lucio Lionel Lopez 12 10;11,460 1,000
3 11 Muller, Francisco A. Humboldt 12 10;15,955 5,495
4 10 Rossi, Francisco Angel Franck 12 10;17,534 7,074
5 20 Ferreyra, Kevin Humboldt 12 10;19,505 9,045
6 5 Mazzoni, Mateo Jesus S.C.deB. Vista 12 10;22,899 12,439
7 17 Arnaudo, Fausto Arroyito 12 10;25,849 15,389
8 21 Galanzino M., Simon La Paquita 12 10;40,872 30,412
9 9 Bertolaccini, Martin L. Rafaela 12 10;42,760 32,300
10 235 Griffa, Maximo Ceres 11 10;07,349 1 vuelta
RESULTADOS 1ra. Fecha KRS 2019
KAYAK.
FINAL.–KAYAK.–KAYAK.–FINAL.—– K
CIRCUITO CLUB JUVENTUD UNIDA DE HUMBOLDT.——–K 17/02/2019
CRONONEA, RECONQUISTA, SANTA FE.- Long. Circ.: 920 mts.
—————————————————————————–
1 57 Espasandin, Leandro San Francisco 14 11;10,605
2 2 Airaudo, Nicolas Rafaela 14 11;11,403 0,798
3 66 Gorosito, Enzo Esperanza 14 11;11,584 0,979
4 56 Boero, Facundo C. Pellegrini 14 11;12,003 1,398
5 19 Mazzoni, Marcos A. S.C.de B.Vista 14 11;14,225 3,620
6 12 Gimenez, Sebastian Devoto 14 11;15,717 5,112
7 36 Beltramino, Fabian A. Eusebia 14 11;16,703 6,098
8 49 Chiavon, Maximiliano Franck 14 11;18,145 7,540
9 6 Valle, Martin Cordoba 14 11;20,070 9,465
10 80 Gallego, Valentin Santo Tome 14 11;24,466 13,861
Fuente: kartdelsalado
Marcelo Tardivo