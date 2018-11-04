Copas de Voley: Este lunes definen el Oro en 1º en Centro Social

Comienzan a disputarse las Copas definitorias del Voley de la Liga Morterense, de acuerdo a las posiciones que ocuparon cada uno de los clubes participantes.
Cronograma
|FINAL DE SUB12 COPA DE ORO
|FINAL DE SUB12 COPA DE PLATA
|Lugar: CULTURAL LA PAQUITA
|Lugar: SPORTIVO SUARDI
|Fecha: Viernes 23/11
|Fecha: Jueves 15/11
|Hora: 18hs
|Hora: 19hs
|Participantes:
|Participantes:
|1- Cultural La Paquita
|1- Sportivo Suardi
|2- Social A. de Chipion
|2- Atl. Miramar
|3- Centro Social
|3- Tiro Federal
|4- 9 de Julio de Morteros
|4- Porteña Asociacion
|FINAL COPA DE ORO SUB12
|FINAL COPA DE PLATA SUB12
|Hora
|Local
|vs
|Visitante
|Hora
|Local
|vs
|Visitante
|SEMIFINAL 1
|SEMIFINAL 1
|C. La Paquita
|vs
|9 de Morteros
|Sportivo Suardi
|vs
|Porteña Asoc.
|SEMIFINAL 2
|SEMIFINAL 2
|Soc. de Chipion
|vs
|Centro Social
|Atl. Miramar
|vs
|Tiro Federal
|3ER Y 4TO PUESTO
|3ER Y 4TO PUESTO
|Perdedor SemiFinal 1
|vs
|Perdedor SemiFinal 2
|Perdedor SemiFinal 1
|vs
|Perdedor SemiFinal 2
|1ER Y 2DO PUESTO
|1ER Y 2DO PUESTO
|Ganador SemiFinal 1
|vs
|Ganador SemiFinal 2
|Ganador SemiFinal 1
|vs
|Ganador SemiFinal 2
|FINAL DE SUB13 COPA DE ORO
|FINAL DE SUB13 COPA DE PLATA
|Lugar: SOCIAL DE CHIPION
|Lugar: ATL. MIRAMAR
|Fecha: Lunes 12/11
|Fecha: Jueves 22/11
|Hora: 18.15hs
|Hora: 19hs
|Participantes:
|Participantes:
|1- Social A. de Chipion
|1- Atl. Miramar
|2- Cultural La Paquita
|2- Tiro Federal
|3- 9 de Julio
|3- Centro Social
|4- Porteña Asociacion
|4- Sportivo Suardi
|FINAL COPA DE ORO SUB13
|FINAL COPA DE PLATA SUB13
|Hora
|Local
|vs
|Visitante
|Hora
|Local
|vs
|Visitante
|SEMIFINAL 1
|SEMIFINAL 1
|Social de Chipion
|vs
|Porteña Asoc.
|Atl. Miramar
|vs
|Sportivo Suardi
|SEMIFINAL 2
|SEMIFINAL 2
|C. La Paquita
|vs
|9 de Julio
|Tiro Federal
|vs
|Centro Social
|3ER Y 4TO PUESTO
|3ER Y 4TO PUESTO
|Perdedor SemiFinal 1
|vs
|Perdedor SemiFinal 2
|Perdedor SemiFinal 1
|vs
|Perdedor SemiFinal 2
|1ER Y 2DO PUESTO
|1ER Y 2DO PUESTO
|Ganador SemiFinal 1
|vs
|Ganador SemiFinal 2
|Ganador SemiFinal 1
|vs
|Ganador SemiFinal 2
|FINAL DE SUB15 COPA DE ORO
|FINAL DE SUB15 COPA DE PLATA
|Lugar: CULTURAL LA PAQUITA
|Lugar: CENTRO SOCIAL Y DEP. BRINKMANN
|Fecha: Viernes 16/11
|Fecha: Miercoles 14/11
|Hora: 18.30hs
|Hora: 18.30hs
|Participantes:
|Participantes:
|1- C. La Paquita
|1- Centro Social
|2- Sportivo Suardi
|2- Tiro Federal
|3- Social A. de Chipión
|3- Porteña Asociacion
|4- Atl. Miramar
|4- 9 de Julio de Morteros
|FINAL COPA DE ORO SUB15
|FINAL COPA DE PLATA SUB15
|Hora
|Local
|vs
|Visitante
|Hora
|Local
|vs
|Visitante
|SEMIFINAL 1
|SEMIFINAL 1
|C. La Paquita
|vs
|Atl. Miramar
|Centro Social
|vs
|9 de Morteros
|SEMIFINAL 2
|SEMIFINAL 2
|Sportivo Suardi
|vs
|Social de Chipión
|Tiro Federal
|vs
|Porteña Asoc.
|3ER Y 4TO PUESTO
|3ER Y 4TO PUESTO
|Perdedor SemiFinal 1
|vs
|Perdedor SemiFinal 2
|Perdedor SemiFinal 1
|vs
|Perdedor SemiFinal 2
|1ER Y 2DO PUESTO
|1ER Y 2DO PUESTO
|Ganador SemiFinal 1
|vs
|Ganador SemiFinal 2
|Ganador SemiFinal 1
|vs
|Ganador SemiFinal 2
|FINAL DE SUB17 COPA DE ORO
|FINAL DE SUB17 COPA DE PLATA
|Lugar: CENTRO SOCIAL
|Lugar: 9 DE MORTEROS
|Fecha: Miercoles 7/11
|Fecha: Viernes 2/11
|Hora: 18.30hs
|Hora: 19.30hs
|Participantes:
|Participantes:
|1- Centro Social
|1- 9 de Morteros
|2- Social A. de Chipión
|2- Atletico Miramar
|3- C. La Paquita
|3- Sportivo Suardi
|4- Porteña Asoc.
|4- Tiro Federal
|FINAL COPA DE ORO SUB17
|FINAL COPA DE PLATA SUB17
|Hora
|Local
|vs
|Visitante
|Hora
|Local
|vs
|Visitante
|SEMIFINAL 1
|SEMIFINAL 1
|Centro Social
|vs
|Porteña Asoc.
|9 de Morteros
|vs
|Tiro Federal
|SEMIFINAL 2
|SEMIFINAL 2
|Social de Chipión
|vs
|C. la Paquita
|Atl. Miramar
|vs
|Sportivo Suardi
|3ER Y 4TO PUESTO
|3ER Y 4TO PUESTO
|Perdedor SemiFinal 1
|vs
|Perdedor SemiFinal 2
|Perdedor SemiFinal 1
|vs
|Perdedor SemiFinal 2
|1ER Y 2DO PUESTO
|1ER Y 2DO PUESTO
|Ganador SemiFinal 1
|vs
|Ganador SemiFinal 2
|Ganador SemiFinal 1
|vs
|Ganador SemiFinal 2
|FINAL DE SUB19 COPA DE ORO
|FINAL DE SUB19 COPA DE PLATA
|Lugar: SOCIAL DE CHIPION
|Lugar: ATLETICO MIRAMAR
|Fecha: Martes 13/11 o Miercoles 28/11
|Fecha: Sabado 24/11
|Hora: 19hs
|Hora: 9hs
|Participantes:
|Participantes:
|1- Social A. de Chipión
|1- Atl. Miramar
|2- Centro Social
|2- Tiro Federal
|3- C. La Paquita
|3- 9 de Morteros
|4- Sportivo Suardi
|4- Porteña Asoc.
|FINAL COPA DE ORO SUB19
|FINAL COPA DE PLATA SUB19
|Hora
|Local
|vs
|Visitante
|Hora
|Local
|vs
|Visitante
|SEMIFINAL 1
|SEMIFINAL 1
|Social de Chipion
|vs
|Sportivo Suardi
|Atl. Miramar
|vs
|Porteña ASoc.
|SEMIFINAL 2
|SEMIFINAL 2
|Centro Social
|vs
|C. La Paquita
|Tiro Federal
|vs
|9 de Morteros
|3ER Y 4TO PUESTO
|3ER Y 4TO PUESTO
|Perdedor SemiFinal 1
|vs
|Perdedor SemiFinal 2
|Perdedor SemiFinal 1
|vs
|Perdedor SemiFinal 2
|1ER Y 2DO PUESTO
|1ER Y 2DO PUESTO
|Ganador SemiFinal 1
|vs
|Ganador SemiFinal 2
|Ganador SemiFinal 1
|vs
|Ganador SemiFinal 2
|FINAL DE PRIMERA COPA DE ORO
|FINAL DE PRIMERA COPA DE PLATA
|Lugar: CENTRO SOCIAL Y DEP. BRINKMANN
|Lugar: 9 DE MORTEROS
|Fecha: Lunes 5/11
|Fecha: Viernes 30/11
|Hora: 19.30hs
|Hora: 19.30hs
|Participantes:
|Participantes:
|1- Centro Social
|1- 9 de Morteros
|2- Social A de Chipión
|2- Atl. Miramar
|3- Tiro Federal
|3- Sportivo Suardi
|4- C. La Paquita
|4- Porteña Asociacion
|FINAL COPA DE ORO PRIMERA
|FINAL COPA DE PLATA PRIMERA
|Hora
|Local
|vs
|Visitante
|Hora
|Local
|vs
|Visitante
|SEMIFINAL 1
|SEMIFINAL 1
|Centro Social
|vs
|C. La Paquita
|9 de Morteros
|vs
|Porteña Asoc.
|SEMIFINAL 2
|SEMIFINAL 2
|Social de Chipión
|vs
|Tiro Federal
|Atl. Miramar
|vs
|Sportivo Suardi
|3ER Y 4TO PUESTO
|3ER Y 4TO PUESTO
|Perdedor SemiFinal 1
|vs
|Perdedor SemiFinal 2
|Perdedor SemiFinal 1
|vs
|Perdedor SemiFinal 2
|1ER Y 2DO PUESTO
|1ER Y 2DO PUESTO
|Ganador SemiFinal 1
|vs
|Ganador SemiFinal 2
|Ganador SemiFinal 1
|vs
|Ganador SemiFinal 2
|2-nov
|Copa de Plata Sub17 en 9 de Morteros
|5-nov
|Copa de Oro Primera en Centro Social
|7-nov
|Copa de Oro Sub17 en Centro Social
|12-nov
|Copa de Oro Sub13 en Social de Chipión
|13-nov
|Copa de Oro Sub19 en Social de Chipión (*o podria jugarse Miercoles 28-11)
|14-nov
|Copa de Plata Sub15 en Centro Social
|15-nov
|Copa de Plata Sub12 Sportivo Suardi
|16-nov
|Copa de Oro Sub15 en Cultural La Paquita
|22-nov
|Copa de Plata Sub13 en Atletico Miramar
|23-nov
|Copa de Oro Sub12 en Cultural La Paquita
|24-nov
|Copa de Plata Sub19 en Atletico Miramar
|30-nov
|Copa de Plata Primera en 9 de Morteros
|6-dic
|FIESTA Y ENTREGA DE PREMIOS DE FIN DE AÑO