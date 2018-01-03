En Brinkmann cayeron 761 mm en 2017. Registros de lluvias de años anteriores

Finalizado el año, desde el INTA Brinkmann se dieron a conocer las estadísticas sobre a la cantidad de lluvia registrada en cada mes del 2017.
Luego del balance “positivo” del ente local, realizado por el Ingeniero Druetta, compartimos la informaciones sobre los mm de agua caída mes por mes.
El total anual es de 761mm muy por debajo de lo que fue el año anterior, el 2016, con 1353 mm caídos. Los meses con más porcentajes de milímetros fueron durante el verano enero con 197 mm; seguido de febrero con 114 mm; diciembre 98mm y septiembre con 80 mm. Los meses de escasas lluvias fueron en invierno, junio, julio y agosto con un total de 35mm.
El fenómeno de La Niña trajo escasas precipitaciones y en algunas sectores retrasos en la siembras de trigo y soja.
Precipitaciones anuales brk (1)
(descargar cuadros en caso de no visualizar datos completos)
Cuadro de estadísticas:
|
PRECIPITACIONES 2017
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
|25
|26
|27
|28
|29
|30
|31
|TOTALES
|ENERO
|18
|2
|44
|45
|3
|1
|1
|23
|60
|197
|FEBRERO
|15
|18
|49
|30,0
|2
|114
|MARZO
|7
|38
|2
|14
|61
|ABRIL
|36
|11
|3
|10
|4
|3
|4
|71
|MAYO
|3
|1
|1
|2
|13
|2
|22
|JUNIO
|4
|5
|9
|JULIO
|0
|AGOSTO
|8
|10
|7
|1
|26
|SEPTIEMBRE
|21
|28
|28
|3
|80
|OCTUBRE
|3
|1
|2
|1
|5
|20
|10
|5
|47
|NOVIEMBRE
|6
|2
|11
|3
|2
|1
|17
|42
|DICIEMBRE
|1
|29
|1
|8
|13
|15
|12
|1
|12
|92
|TOTAL ANUAL
|761
Registros de años anteriores:
|
PRECIPITACIONES 2010
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
|25
|26
|27
|28
|29
|30
|31
|TOTALES
|ENERO
|12
|7
|14
|27
|27
|13
|100
|FEBRERO
|120
|50
|37
|30
|237
|MARZO
|52
|5
|40
|97
|ABRIL
|0
|MAYO
|7
|7
|JUNIO
|0
|JULIO
|0
|AGOSTO
|1
|1
|SEPTIEMBRE
|4
|6
|8
|2
|11
|33
|64
|OCTUBRE
|25
|9
|10
|7
|51
|NOVIEMBRE
|12
|20
|5
|40
|77
|DICIEMBRE
|0
|TOTAL ANUAL
|634
|
|
PRECIPITACIONES 2011
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
|25
|26
|27
|28
|29
|30
|31
|TOTALES
|ENERO
|47
|63
|150
|60
|320
|FEBRERO
|2
|34
|10
|46
|MARZO
|5
|10
|8
|16
|37
|76
|ABRIL
|2
|13
|65
|80
|MAYO
|2
|17
|19
|JUNIO
|3
|12
|5
|20
|JULIO
|0
|AGOSTO
|8
|8
|SEPTIEMBRE
|0
|OCTUBRE
|0
|NOVIEMBRE
|61
|61
|DICIEMBRE
|2
|2
|TOTAL ANUAL
|632
|
PRECIPITACIONES 2012
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
|25
|26
|27
|28
|29
|30
|31
|TOTALES
|ENERO
|18
|78
|5
|22
|123
|FEBRERO
|5
|0
|80
|80
|165
|MARZO
|55
|8
|127
|190
|ABRIL
|0
|MAYO
|3
|5
|8
|JUNIO
|0
|JULIO
|0
|AGOSTO
|15
|8
|9
|1
|29
|1
|8
|71
|SEPTIEMBRE
|7
|38
|45
|OCTUBRE
|75
|15
|6
|96
|NOVIEMBRE
|0
|DICIEMBRE
|61
|16
|13
|64
|13
|58
|225
|TOTAL ANUAL
|923
|
PRECIPITACIONES 2013
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
|25
|26
|27
|28
|29
|30
|31
|TOTALES
|ENERO
|20
|6
|8
|7,5
|41,5
|FEBRERO
|19
|28
|36
|23
|6
|2,5
|114,5
|MARZO
|30
|2,5
|2
|10
|44,5
|ABRIL
|17
|1
|70
|2
|90
|MAYO
|21
|23
|4,5
|48,5
|JUNIO
|2
|2
|JULIO
|0
|AGOSTO
|0
|SEPTIEMBRE
|1,5
|20
|21,5
|OCTUBRE
|6
|20
|4,5
|4,5
|8
|43
|NOVIEMBRE
|4
|45
|60
|5
|4
|24
|20
|7,5
|169,5
|DICIEMBRE
|8
|35
|8
|42
|15
|45
|153
|TOTAL ANUAL
|728
|
PRECIPITACIONES 2014
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
|25
|26
|27
|28
|29
|30
|31
|TOTALES
|ENERO
|2
|27
|16
|17,5
|62,5
|FEBRERO
|49
|15
|28
|3
|15
|22,5
|58
|23
|1,5
|2,5
|27,5
|4
|15
|2
|266
|MARZO
|27
|5
|20
|118
|11
|63
|4
|248
|ABRIL
|130
|30
|2
|16
|178
|MAYO
|29
|8
|5
|7
|4
|4
|57
|JUNIO
|0
|JULIO
|9
|3
|12
|AGOSTO
|0
|SEPTIEMBRE
|30
|16
|2
|48
|OCTUBRE
|19
|18
|16
|8
|63
|7
|18
|149
|NOVIEMBRE
|3
|48
|9
|2
|24
|73
|9
|168
|DICIEMBRE
|9
|23
|10
|20
|12,5
|9
|2
|37
|12
|3
|13
|2,5
|153
|TOTAL ANUAL
|1341,5
|
PRECIPITACIONES 2015
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
|25
|26
|27
|28
|29
|30
|31
|TOTALES
|ENERO
|25
|60
|5
|1,5
|26
|13
|8
|56
|7
|16,0
|217,5
|FEBRERO
|26
|5,5
|4
|50
|12
|76
|173,5
|MARZO
|63
|153
|3
|1
|2
|7
|9
|3
|23
|264
|ABRIL
|48
|20
|14
|1
|83
|MAYO
|1
|1
|JUNIO
|3
|8
|11
|JULIO
|1
|1,5
|2,5
|5
|AGOSTO
|84
|17
|2,5
|1
|104,5
|SEPTIEMBRE
|13
|1,5
|5
|15
|34,5
|OCTUBRE
|36
|17
|3
|5
|61
|NOVIEMBRE
|13
|7
|4
|9
|2,5
|38
|7
|51
|2
|3
|26
|162,5
|DICIEMBRE
|15
|11
|12
|13
|8
|59
|TOTAL ANUAL
|1176,5
|
PRECIPITACIONES 2016
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
|25
|26
|27
|28
|29
|30
|31
|TOTALES
|ENERO
|17
|25
|2
|14
|58
|FEBRERO
|9
|145
|53
|5
|13
|36
|30
|291
|MARZO
|43
|2
|3
|38
|7
|13
|106
|ABRIL
|48
|71
|3
|3
|16
|7
|4
|18
|1
|31
|4
|60
|27
|3
|3
|14
|313
|MAYO
|13
|13
|JUNIO
|26
|22
|48
|JULIO
|2
|2
|3
|7
|AGOSTO
|0
|SEPTIEMBRE
|3
|6
|8
|17
|OCTUBRE
|25
|7,5
|22
|58
|12,5
|30
|8
|1,5
|164,5
|NOVIEMBRE
|14
|15
|11
|14
|43
|97
|DICIEMBRE
|18
|1,5
|5
|3
|40
|15
|120
|7
|29
|238,5
|TOTAL ANUAL
|1353