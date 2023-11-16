Basquet Asociativo: Centro Social-Libertad VT juegan el Play In. Ya están los cruces

0 0
Se completó la novena fecha de la fase regular del «Clausura» de Basquet Asociativo. El play in lo juegan Centro Social-Libertad VT.
San Jorge se enfrenta a Tiro Federal.
Resultados
Porteña 60- San Jorge 65
Unión San Gmo. 71- Sp. Suardi 90
Centro Social 78- Nueve de Freyre 60
Libertad VT. 90- Tiro Federal 74
Posiciones
Sp. Suardi 15– Nueve de Freyre 14– Nueve de Morteros- San Jorge- Tiro Federal 12– Unión San Gmo.-Porteña- Centro Social 11– Libertad VT 10.
PLAY IN
Centro Social- Libertad VT
PLAY OFF
Sp. Suardi – Centro Social o Libertad VT
Nueve de Freyre – Porteña
Nueve de Morteros – Unión San Gmo
San Jorge – Tiro Federal