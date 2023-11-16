Basquet Asociativo: Centro Social-Libertad VT juegan el Play In. Ya están los cruces

Se completó la novena fecha de la fase regular del «Clausura» de Basquet Asociativo. El play in lo juegan Centro Social-Libertad VT.

San Jorge se enfrenta a Tiro Federal.

Resultados

Porteña 60- San Jorge 65
Unión San Gmo. 71- Sp. Suardi 90
Centro Social 78- Nueve de Freyre 60
Libertad VT. 90- Tiro Federal 74

Posiciones

Sp. Suardi 15– Nueve de Freyre 14– Nueve de Morteros- San Jorge- Tiro Federal 12– Unión San Gmo.-Porteña- Centro Social 11– Libertad VT 10.

PLAY IN

Centro Social- Libertad VT

PLAY OFF
Sp. Suardi – Centro Social o Libertad VT
Nueve de Freyre – Porteña
Nueve de Morteros – Unión San Gmo
San Jorge – Tiro Federal

(Add your review)

